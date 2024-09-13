Delhi HC directs CBI to probe waterlogging causes in UPSC Aspirants' deaths

NEW DELHI: While hearing the bail pleas of four co-owners of a basement accused in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate and report on the cause of the severe waterlogging on that day, and whether it was solely due to heavy rainfall or other contributing factors.

“Was it merely the rain, or was there something else that led to such intense flooding?” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the CBI.

The court has sought a detailed report from the CBI regarding the intensity of the rain, the installation of gates allegedly meant to block water at the entrance of the coaching center, and the overall cause of waterlogging.

During the hearing, the defense counsel, representing the four accused, Parvinder, Tajinder, Harvinder, and Sarbjit Singh, all brothers, argued, “I have been in custody long enough. At this stage, I only seek liberty and prepared to face trial.”

The CBI opposed the bail, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages and citing concerns that witnesses may be influenced if the accused are released. The agency informed the court that a chargesheet would be filed within 10 days.

The CBI also stated that 35-40 students were in the basement when the flooding occurred, with water rising in a manner reminiscent of a “dam failure” after the gates collapsed. Rainfall records showed 58 mm of rain on the day of the incident, the probe agency said.

The court raised concerns about the building’s safety violations, with the counsel for one of the victim’s families urging the rejection of bail. In response, the defence suggested that their father would contribute to compensation for the victims’ families, following similar gestures made by other coaching centers.

While highlighting the non-functional stormwater drain system as a significant cause of the flooding, the defense claimed that the responsibility could not solely rest on the co-owners.

“We often overlook safety until a tragedy strikes, and by then, it’s too late,” Justice Sharma remarked and reserved the decision on the bail pleas.