Delhi HC rejects aspirant’s plea for MBBS admission

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court in a recent ruling has refused to grant relief to a medical aspirant with a ‘locomotor disability’, seeking admission into MBBS course.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upholding the medical board’s decision stated that the court can’t interfere with the findings of medical experts who have clearly said that the petitioner will ‘face certain difficulties in the course of time in pursuing MBBS’.

The petitioner, Kabir, who secured a rank of 176 under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category in the NEET UG held this year, qualified for the next stage of admission process, which was to secure a Certificate of Disability for NEET admission.

However, upon assessment by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College - Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC-SJ), his disability was determined to be 68 per cent, which fell within the permissible range of 40-80 per cent, but he was declared ineligible to pursue medical studies due to his functional limitations.