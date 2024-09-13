Filming Truth on Trial

In an atmosphere of surveillance and censorship, much remains unspoken. Documentary films, in particular, inhabit a liminal space between the present and the truth, possessing the unique power to unveil unmediated realities with striking force. Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, directed by Lalit Vachani, chronicles the prolonged wait for justice as young political activist Umar Khalid endures four years of incarceration, awaiting a bail hearing.

September 13 marks four years of Khalid’s imprisonment. He was booked under UAPA by Delhi police for his “provocative speeches” and arrested as an alleged conspirator in the Delhi riots case. Vachani’s film will be screened at Jawar Bhawan, Windsor Place, at 5:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a discussion with activist and Khalid’s partner Banojyotsana Lahiri, columnist Apoorvanand, artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and moderated by researcher Anirban Bhattacharya.

Vachani’s previous works explore various facets of India’s political life. The Men in the Tree is about the induction of children into the RSS, Natak Jari Hai focuses on the Delhi-based Leftwing street theatre group Jana Natya Manch, and An Ordinary Election examines the election campaign of the then-new political party, AAP.

In December 2019, while visiting his parents in Delhi and determined not to film, he couldn’t resist picking up his camera to capture the politically charged atmosphere surrounding the CAA-NRC Shaheen Bagh protests and the Jamia crackdown. “When I reviewed the footage, I realised there was an important story to tell,” he says. “I decided to make this the first film in a series I’ve been planning, focused on revisiting the Right-wing fundamentalist project.”