Four years on, skill varsity faces challenges; only 40 per cent seats filled

NEW DELHI: World-class education, a plethora of employment opportunities, over 40 multi-disciplinary programmes, numerous scholarships, over 60 industry collaborations and active placement support - these were some of the promises made by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

Established in 2020 by Delhi government, DSEU had promised to offer courses to people from all walks of life and empower them by providing them with an opportunity to attain top-quality education.

However, four years later, the university is reportedly at a ‘critical juncture’ as highlighted by Director (Higher Education) Bhupesh Chaudhary’s letter to DSEU Vice-Chancellor Professor Ashok Kumar Nagawat. The university has been in shambles owing to multiple factors and has been a reason for tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP.

Written two days ago, the letter stated the university is at risk of witnessing a decline both in academic and financial standing and requires immediate action. The director has also asked the VC to submit an action taken report within three days of the receipt of the letter.

Admissions in 2023-24

The admission process at DSEU has been plagued by significant anomalies, leading to the filling of only about 40 per cent of total available seats - 4,500 admissions against 9,460 seats - for AY 2023-24.

“DSEU is not a technical University, and offering programmes such as BTech, MTech and PhD conflicts with its original mandate and with other technical Universities in GNCTD.,” the letter also highlighted.