Fusion fiesta

Other equally tantalising dishes include Bharwan MushRoom ke Sholey, Chanajor Garam Croquettes with Mint Aioli, and Murgh Angar Bedgi Tikka. The mushroom, stuffed with cheese, melts in the mouth, while the croquettes — essentially Aloo Tikki coated in crushed gram — are the perfect crispy snack, especially when dipped in mint aioli, offering a delicious reminder of home-made fritters.

The standout appetiser, however, is the Millet Lamb Galouti Kebab. The flavourful kebab is rich in texture and melts in the mouth. The millet-based bread underneath adds a savoury punch, making it even more distinctive.

Kapoor points out that millets have sparked a culinary mission for him. He actively promotes them for their health benefits. “In 2016 when I was attending shows, people were asking me Hindi words for varieties of millets. When I searched online, the Hindi synonym for millet was ‘chara’ which is referred to as cattle food. I was furious. And I thought I will change it,” he says. In 2017, he went on to set a Guinness World Record by preparing 918 kg of Millet Khichdi.

A sweet finish

The elaborate lunch spread also features smaller dishes before the main course. One such dish that is surprisingly scrumptious is Mango Butter Chicken with Jeera Rice. Straddling the line between sweet and savoury, the dish has a subtle mango flavour, witheach element perfectly balanced.

Other delicious offerings, such as Puran Singh Tariwala (a chicken curry) and Dal Mizaz, paired with hot naan and rice, are followed by the chef’s special desserts: Gulab Jamun Malai and Jalebi with Rabdi. The gulab jamun, accompanied by whipped cream, has a hint of vanilla essence and a rich texture. However, the Brownie with Ice Cream, while pleasant, doesn’t quite match the standard set by the other desserts.

Local flavours, global appeal

Kapoor believes it is important to consider the local demographic when catering to customers. “We have a restaurant in Santa Clara, California, too. We have one in Los Angeles. So, we keep the demography in mind and bring in some local relevance. But at the same time, we have to stick to our essence. We are a neighbourhood restaurant,” he says.

Using Delhi-NCR as an example, Kapoor notes that the region has been influenced by various culinary traditions over the years. “What the locals normally taste do not necessarily continue in the same form or shape,” he says. “Somewhere in between, Delhi started to become the seat of power. When there is power, there’s some elegance that comes with it. It’s also a combination of something which was food for nomads too. There is a nomadic food of elegance. That’s the taste of Delhi. When we do this, we keep this in mind. We keep history in mind,” he adds.

He further explains that The Yellow Chilli brings local relevance as a neighbourhood restaurant. With Noida in mind, he points out that the locals are more cosmopolitan, something the restaurant takes into account when designing its menus. “While all this is a part of business, we still have to stay true to who we are and what we want to serve our customers,” he concludes.