Gym owner shot dead in posh Delhi locality, special cell initiates probe

NEW DELHI: In yet another brazen case of gangwar being reported from the national capital, a 35-year-old man of Afghan origin named Nadir Shah was shot dead outside a Gym on a busy road of upscale Greater Kailash in south Delhi.

The attack which occurred at sharp 10.24 pm on Thursday was caught on a CCTV camera. The visuals show the presumptuous assailant walking towards Nadir Shah who was standing beside a parked car, talking to someone. The attacker is then seen whipping out a pistol and firing more than 7 rounds on Shah, while the person standing next to him has a miraculous escape.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said following the reception of information regarding the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Local enquiry revealed that a person had been injured and taken to Max Hospital," the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailant had arrived there on a two wheeler, parked his motorcycle, committed the brazen act and fled the spot in a jiffy. The injured man was rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared 'brought dead'.



At the place of incident, the cops found some blood of the victim splattered on the road while some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges were also lying on the pavement.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under appropriate sections of the BNS and Arms Act and began probing the matter.

While the investigation was underway, gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Considering the sensitivity of the incident, the case was transferred to the anti-terror unit -- Special Cell of the Delhi Police. As per official sources, the assailant conducted reconnaissance of the place for more than an hour and shot down Nadir Shah as soon as he got the chance.