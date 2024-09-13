Heavy rain predicted for Delhi, UP as depression moves towards Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: More of rain this week. A red alert situation has been declared for Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a depression is moving towards the hill state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain would trigger landslides and cloudbursts in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Flash flood alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan on September 12 and 13. The IMD has also predicted widespread rains across north India this week.

The depression, which was moving towards northwest from the Bay of Bengal for the past four days crossing Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Pradesh, suddenly took a sharp turn towards northeast on the night of September 11.

“Due to the westerly winds at mid-level, the depression will recur in the northeast, leading to heavy to very heavy rain over west Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana on September 12,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, a private Indian company providing weather forecasting.

Caution sounded

Landslides, cloudburst in likely in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Flash flood alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East & West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.