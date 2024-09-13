INTERVIEW | ‘Cleanliness, education, health are BJP’s top priorities’: BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh

The formation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee is nearing completion, with the election for the last remaining seat set for September 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds a slight advantage over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the pivotal committee, with nine members compared to AAP’s eight.

In an interview with Prabhat Shukla, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, shares insights into the party’s priorities and strategy.

How confident are you of the BJP winning the last remaining seat in the Standing Committee, given that AAP still has a majority in the house? What’s your plan if the committee ends up with a 9-9 tie?

We are 100 per cent confident of winning the seat. The AAP’s majority doesn’t matter in this case. What matters is how the votes fall. We also have a contingency plan if the committee results in a 9-9 tie. We are prepared for all outcomes.

Has the party decided on its candidate for the committee’s chairman?

These decisions are never made in advance. The first step is to break the ice, which, practically speaking, isn’t easy.