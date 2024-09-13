INTERVIEW | ‘Cleanliness, education, health are BJP’s top priorities’: BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh

The formation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee is nearing completion, with the election for the last remaining seat set for September 26.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds a slight advantage over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the pivotal committee, with nine members compared to AAP’s eight.
In an interview with Prabhat Shukla, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, shares insights into the party’s priorities and strategy.
How confident are you of the BJP winning the last remaining seat in the Standing Committee, given that AAP still has a majority in the house? What’s your plan if the committee ends up with a 9-9 tie?
We are 100 per cent confident of winning the seat. The AAP’s majority doesn’t matter in this case. What matters is how the votes fall. We also have a contingency plan if the committee results in a 9-9 tie. We are prepared for all outcomes.
Has the party decided on its candidate for the committee’s chairman?
These decisions are never made in advance. The first step is to break the ice, which, practically speaking, isn’t easy.
If your party gains a majority, what will be the BJP’s priorities in the MCD?
The top three priorities in the MCD are always cleanliness, education, and health. The ground situation regarding cleanliness is terrible, with garbage piling up, especially in the Central and West Zones. Education is also a major focus since most primary schools fall under the MCD’s control. Lastly, healthcare facilities, including hospitals and dispensaries, are in poor condition. Additionally, we will prioritize horticulture, as many parks are in disrepair, and address the issue of stray animals.
You mentioned cleanliness as the top priority. How do you plan to tackle the long-standing problem of landfills?
The concessionaires responsible for the landfills are not meeting their obligations. The key to resolving this is thorough inspection. Without regular site inspections, nothing will change. We will make sure to inspect the landfills ourselves. At present, almost 50 per cent of the automated machines at the sites are not operational. We will pressure the concessionaire to complete the work on time or face deductions in their payments.
If the BJP controls the standing committee, do you foresee conflicts between the Mayor and the committee, with both sides blocking each other’s plans?
We believe in maintaining cordial relations. Unfortunately, the current Mayor shows little interest in running the house properly. Normally, the opposition is invited in advance to discuss important matters. When I was Mayor, I always invited the Leader of the Opposition and ensured a balanced house discussion. This Mayor doesn’t even share the agenda beforehand, which makes it impossible for councillors to prepare.
Do you believe the BJP’s success in the recent Ward Committee elections reflects a shift in public sentiment in Delhi? Can the party win the upcoming assembly elections?
The people of Delhi have already made up their minds in favour of the BJP. We are confident that we will perform well in the assembly elections.