St Stephen’s teachers urge college to allow students’ admission as special case

NEW DELHI: Three days after the St. Stephen’s College on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a single judge’s order of granting admission to seven students based on Delhi University’s seat allocation system, the college teachers’ association has requested the governing body to ensure that all these students be given an option of taking admission in college.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the association requested the administration that the college should admit all these students as a special case for this year while continuing the legal procedures/administrative conversations with the University.

“The legal battle involving the students whose admission allotment by Delhi University was turned down by St. Stephen’s College...has caused a lot of difficulties and distress to the students...,” read the statement by one of the teachers present in the meeting.

Another concern highlighted by the association is that September 15 is the last date for completing admissions at Delhi University and time is running out.