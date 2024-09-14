2020 Delhi riots: 10 acquitted for lack of evidence

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted 10 persons accused in a 2020 rioting case linked to an FIR registered at Gokulpuri. The court granted the accused the benefit of the doubt, leading to their acquittal.

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma court, in an order issued on September 12, cleared all charges against Mohammed Shahnawaz alias Shanu, Mohammed Shoaib alias Chhutwa, Shahrukh, Rashid alias Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvej, Mohammed Faisal, Rashid alias Monu, and Mohammed Tahir.

Judge Pramachala noted that the evidence presented was insufficient to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt. As a result, the accused were acquitted of multiple charges, including rioting, arson, and looting, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was based on a complaint lodged by Narender Kumar, who alleged that a mob of around 1,500 rioters vandalized his property in Chaman Park, Brijpuri Road, Shiv Vihar, on February 24, 2020. According to the complaint, rioters looted valuables, including gold, silver, and cash, and set fire to the house, causing significant damage.

police filed the chargesheet on July 14, 2020, followed by supplementary chargesheets in January and September 2023. Despite the evidence and multiple chargesheets, the court concluded that the prosecution failed to substantiate the allegations conclusively, leading to the acquittal of all 10 accused.

The court noted the discrepancy in the statement of Inspector Manoj, the third IO in the case, according to which, after reading the case file on April 8, 2020, he came to know that Sanjay, Vipin and Babu were on duty.