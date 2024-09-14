After vigilance flags corruption in desilting of Delhi drains, ACB registers case

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Directorate of Vigilance regarding corruption in the desilting of drains by the Public Works Department, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to the officer, the Vigilance has found misuse of public funds and loss of the government exchequer to the tune of approximately Rs 80 crores.

Sharing details, Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said a letter dated September 11 was received from Directorate of Vigilance, GNCT of Delhi regarding corruption in desilting work carried out during the year 2021-22 to 2024-25 under South-West Road-I (SWR-I) and South-West Road-II (SWR-II) divisions of the PWD.

According to the letter, the alleged PWD officials had manipulated the actual lengths of the drains to inflate the bills in various works, which unjustifiably benefitted the contractor.

“Fraudulent payments were made to the contractor for non-existent works by fabrication and false certifications by PWD officials. Overlapping of Works by including desilting of the same area in two different tenders issued by the PWD, resulting in double payment to the contractor for the same work,” the Jt CP said

He said that a single contractor has been awarded multiple tenders at “highly inflated rates” by allegedly manipulating the bids and violating the contract conditions.

It has been alleged that the bills related to desilting works were inflated by showing the use of super sucker machines whereas, in reality, the cleaning was done manually.