Delhi Basement deaths: 4 co-owners get bail, told to deposit Rs 5 crore

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to four co-owners of the basement in a coaching centre located in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three civil services aspirants drowned on July 27.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma ordered the release of Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh until January 30, on the condition that they deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society. This fund is intended to aid the Lieutenant Governor in regulating coaching centres.

Justice Sharma also directed the LG VK Saxena to form a committee chaired by a former judge to ensure that no coaching centres operate without proper authorisation.

He emphasised the importance of designating specific areas for such institutions, stating that the petitioners’ actions were driven by greed and acknowledging their right to personal liberty.

The petitioners must also provide two sureties of Rs1 lakh each. The case, currently under investigation by the CBI, involves charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. It has been alleged that the basement was illegally being used as a library, where students became trapped during severe flooding.

During the previous hearing, representing the four accused, argued for bail, stating, “I have been in custody long enough. At this stage, I only seek liberty and am prepared to face trial.”

While highlighting the non-functional stormwater drain system as a significant cause of the flooding, the defense claimed that the responsibility could not solely rest on the co-owners. The lawyer argued that prior safety clearances were obtained from the previous owner, absolving them of direct responsibility for the disaster.

The CBI, however, opposed the bail, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages and citing concerns that witnesses may be influenced if the accused are released. The agency informed the court that a chargesheet would be filed within 10 days.

The counsel representing the family of one of the victims urged the court to withhold bail until the investigation was concluded, citing violations of building regulations and the petitioner’s knowledge of the flooding risks in the area.

Three civil service aspirants who died after the basement of the building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening, were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala.

The incident led to massive protest by the students living at Rajinder Nagar demanding a policy for the regulation of coaching centres and basic amenities for those living at rent or paying guest.