Delhi police arrest main conspirator in Rs 8 crore gold heist after two-year hunt

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested the main conspirator involved in a sensational robbery of gold ornaments valued at more than Rs 8 crore two years ago, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajeet Singh, had been working as a bus driver in Delhi’s Dwarka area at the time of his arrest.

DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said the robbery case was registered in August 2022 following a complaint by Somveer, a resident of Ambala City, Haryana. Somveer, who works for Jai Mata Di Logistics, reported that while he and his colleague, Jagdeesh Saini, were delivering gold and diamond ornaments in Delhi, they were ambushed by four men near Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj, Delhi.

The assailants, one of whom was dressed partially in a police uniform, blinded the two men with chilli powder and forcibly took two bags and a carton containing the ornaments. The stolen goods included 6.27 kg of gold, 106 diamonds, and 2.9 kg of silver, which were recovered from the possession of already arrested accused persons.

During the course of the investigation, the police arrested several individuals involved in the robbery, including Manish Kumar, Nagesh Kumar, Shivam, Chitresh Bisht, Sachin Mehra, and Paramveer, all residents of Najafgarh. However, Ajeet Singh, one of the main conspirators, had managed to evade capture until now.

The police received a tip-off regarding Ajeet’s location, after which a team was formed that apprehended him from his hideout in Mahavir Enclave, Palam Village, Delhi.

The DCP said the accused, Ajeet, was living under an assumed identity to avoid detection.

“To escape the clutches of the law, he was frequently changing his residential addresses as well as his mobile numbers. But with sustained and relentless efforts of Constable Ravindra Kumar, the team succeeded in locating his present whereabouts and tracked him swiftly,” the officer added.