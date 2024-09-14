In cold blood

The incident of rape and murder of the daughter of a naval officer in Delhi in 1978 and the death of her brother, who tried to save her, as they were on their way to participate in an All India Radio programme, was national news in the late ’70s and the early ’80s.

This brutality in the heart of the capital was seen as a hit on middle-class India; the Prime Minister had to answer for it in Parliament. The months-long chase of the killers, them being accidentally spotted by two army soldiers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu and their colleagues on the Kalka Mail, and their eventual hanging lend themselves, indeed, to great true-crime writing.

What makes Fallen City (Aleph) by Sudeep Chakravarti a riveting read is the way he has constantly drawn in stories of other instances and types of violence—from the violence of Emergency and the Sikh pogrom after Indira Gandhi’s death, to Kashmiri militant Maqbool Bhat’s hanging and the Paharganj murders of two children in under-construction houses and near a public urinal—and catches Delhi at one of its moments of unravelling. Chakravarti has painted a backdrop of executive high-handedness, administrative slack and civic rot, whose stench is yet to die.

Is the city any different now? For Chakravarti, the capital of India is, as he puts it, a “Love-Hate City”. But for those who treat the city as a pit-stop, or even those who call it home, its charms are many, and sometimes, murderous. Things fall apart, as William Butler Yeats famously suggested, when the centre cannot hold.

Excerpts from a conversation with the author:

Why did you choose the structure you have -- connecting the social and political history of the ’70s and the ’80s to the murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra? Why did you feel it important to link it to larger forces at work in Delhi and of India, and why do you think it was important to recall it now?

History never gets old. Political history in a country like ours perhaps even more so. The murders of Geeta and Sanjay have always stayed with me but I did not get an opportunity earlier to write about them, do a generational stock-taking, if you will. As I began to dig deep, the socio-political environment of the 1970s and the 1980s, beginning with the Emergency and ending with the anti-Sikh riots, provided a dark arc of a decade within which the murders were located. It seemed logical to frame the narrative within that arc to provide a full understanding of life and times, a compact history of among the most seismic phases of modernising India. Equally, continuing urban crime, and especially crimes against women, a slack criminal justice system, and chaotic politics show that a mirror from the past can offer reflection and retrospection.