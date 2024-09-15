25-year-old student allegedly dies by suicide in Maulana Azad Medical College hostel

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old student at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Navdeep Singh, was a second-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) student. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsh Vardhan, the police received information about the incident at approximately 7:10 am on Sunday.

The DCP stated that Navdeep had stopped responding to calls from his parents, prompting his father to request that his friends check on him. When his friends arrived at his hostel room, they found the door locked from the inside. The door was subsequently broken open, revealing that Navdeep had apparently hanged himself.

"Inquest proceedings are underway. No suicide note has been found," the DCP added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)