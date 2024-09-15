Delhi HC issues notice to Waqf Board over illegal construction

NEW DELHI: The high court has issued a notice in response to a petition challenging the Delhi Waqf Board’s inaction concerning alleged illegal construction on a graveyard located at Idgah Road.

The petition, filed by Md. Mazhar Ahmed, asserts that the graveyard is a notified Waqf property that has been unlawfully alienated, leading to unauthorised construction that desecrates graves on the site.

Ahmed’s plea highlights the violations under various sections of the Waqf Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The petitioner argued that Section 104A of the Waqf Act strictly prohibits the alienation of Waqf properties, calling for the cancellation of the sale deeds that led to the construction.

Upon the petitioner’s decision to not pursue that particular relief, the two-judge bench proceeded to issue a notice to the respondents, giving them four weeks to submit their responses.