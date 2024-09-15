Last date for filing papers for DUSU elections extended to Sept 19

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University administration on Saturday issued a revised notification extending the date of nominations for the upcoming DU students’ union elections from September 17 to 19.

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls are slated for September 27. According to the revised schedule, last date for receipt of nomination papers along with demand draft is September 19, by 3 pm.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will also be held on the same day and the list of duly nominated candidates will also be declared on the same day by 6 pm, the varsity said.

The withdrawal of nominations is September 20 till 12 noon, and the final candidate list will be published on the same day by 5 pm.

“Colleges are advised to enhance security arrangements, especially during the night time. They can contact the police officials,” the varsity added.