AAP game plan remains hazy, question mark hangs over govt’s populist schemes

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s unexpected announcement on Friday took everyone to 2014 when he quit as the CM after running a coalition government with Congress for 49 days over alleged differences in passing the Lokpal Bill.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy case, said, “I will sit in the CM’s chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to give ‘agnipariksha’ after coming out of jail.”

Be that as it may, the political talk about the timing of his exit decision has come under intense scrutiny. Sources say the ruling AAP is keen to launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana,’ a scheme to provide a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to women over 18 ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

Other schemes in the pipeline include EV Policy 2.0, doorstep service delivery, and the Delhi Solar Policy, as well as projects such as Mohalla and premium buses, and the inauguration of new school buildings.

These scheme are stuck because of procedural delays owing to the Supreme Court’s conditions for Kejriwal’s bail.

The apex court ordered that Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat nor can he sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the lieutenant governor’s sanction.

In such a situation, it remained uncertain how Kejirwal’s can launch schemes by clearing the legal hurdle. However, a new CM in place, these schemes can see the light of day, sources said.