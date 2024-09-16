Fake visa, passport printing unit busted; six held: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The police have unearthed an illegal press in the central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area and arrested six people who were allegedly involved in printing fake passports and visas, an official said on Sunday.

DCP (IGI-A) Usha Rangnani said on the night of September 2, a flyer namely Sandeep holding an Indian passport, approached at Departure Immigration counter, IGI Airport, Delhi for clearance, who was intended to depart for Rome, Italy.

When his documents were scrutinised, a fake Swedish visa was found affixed on his passport.

During the interrogation, the accused passenger disclosed that he met with one agent, Ashif Ali, through one, Manjot. The agent agreed to send him to a European country in lieu of Rs. 10 Lakhs.

Agent Ashif, along with his associate Naveen Rana and with the help of another associate, Shiva Gautam, arranged tickets and a Swedish visa for his journey to Rome.

In his instance, Ashif, Naveen and Shiva were arrested, who further disclosed the involvement of an agent Balbir Singh, partially paralysed and of 65 years of age, who joined the probe and revealed that the fake Visas were arranged and given to him by one agent, Jaswinder Singh.

The police then arrested Jaswinder, who disclosed that the fake visas were prepared by Manoj Monga, an expert in designing and preparing fake sticker Visas for multiple countries. Monga runs his factory at his residence in Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted, and the accused, Manoj, was nabbed.