Kejriwal decision right, but delayed, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress party welcomed the decision by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to quit from the chief minister’s post in the next two to three days but called it “delayed”, stating that it should have been taken when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate six months ago.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that had Kejriwal stepped down earlier, it would have saved Delhiites from the hardships they endured due to the governance “paralysis.” He also questioned the two to three days taken by the AAP’s national convener to quit now.

“Why wait for two days? This seems like a political drama, especially after the Supreme Court imposed restrictions on him,” the senior Congress leader stated.

He demanded that a new CM be appointed immediately to address the governance vacuum in the city.

“During the last six months, the governance in Delhi collapsed. The city faced water shortages, garbage pile-ups, and waterlogging issues that led to the deaths of nearly 40 people due to drowning and electrocution,” Yadav said.

He underscored that Kejriwal “promptly” took the portfolios from the former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and ex-minister Satyender Jain after their arrests in the liquor “scam” but continued to hold on to his post despite being jailed.

“He kept clinging to the position so that his family could continue living in the official residence,” Yadav alleged. He also questioned whether Kejriwal would vacate the CM’s residence or appoint a family member to “maintain the control.”