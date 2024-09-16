Why are petrol prices not decreasing, asks TMC's Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday questioned why petrol prices in India have not decreased despite a decline in global crude oil prices.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP noted that crude oil prices have dropped by around 24 per cent over the past ten years, yet petrol prices in India have risen by 30 per cent.

In August 2014, crude oil was priced at USD 102 per barrel and petrol was Rs 73 per litre. By August 2024, although crude oil prices have fallen to USD 78 per barrel, petrol prices have increased to Rs 95 per litre, he pointed out.

"Why are petrol prices in India not decreasing despite a decline in global crude oil prices?" O'Brien asked. He added, "In the last 10 years, while crude oil prices have decreased by nearly 24 per cent, petrol prices in India have risen by 30 per cent."

O'Brien also suggested that "windfall profits of oil companies are not being passed on to consumers."

Petrol and diesel prices in India were last revised ahead of the general election in March when they were reduced by Rs 2 per litre after remaining unchanged for about two years.

Last week, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, mentioned that oil companies would consider reducing fuel prices if international oil prices remain low for an extended period.