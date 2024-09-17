Arvind Kejriwal names Atishi as new Chief Minister of Delhi

NEW DELHI: After several rounds of meetings to deliberate the selection of the next chief ministerial face, Aam Aadmi Party legislatures on Tuesday announced Atishi's name as the new Delhi Chief Minister. As per sources, the newly announced CM and her cabinet is likely to take oath within a week and the formal announcement will be made soon in this regard.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the party and currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi government. As a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet, she holds the highest number of portfolios including major ones.

She was Advisor to the Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to 17 April 2018.Atishi was born to Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi on 8 June 1981 in a family of Punjabi background.

After being raised in Delhi, and finishing high school from Springdales School, she graduated in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 2001. Soon after, she went to the Oxford University and in 2003 she completed her master's degree in history on a Chevening scholarship. In 2005 she went to Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

Sitting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail on Friday last after getting bail in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam from the Supreme Court, on Sunday, said that he will resign from the CM post after two days. The AAP Supremo added that the party will name the new Chief Minister in the next 2-3 days. The announcement to this effect was made by Kejriwal while addressing his party workers at their office.

Kejriwal will submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena today. After Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the LG Saxena on Tuesday, Saxena agreed to meet with him at 4:30 pm.

Earlier in the morning, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal as he was elected by the public.

He also added that the AAP Supremo mentioned that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again. However, the chair belongs to him for these and the next five years.

"One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of lord Ram. There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it," Bhardwaj said.

On Monday, the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) discussed the new CM face and the composition of the Delhi cabinet at former CM Kejriwal’s residence. The committee also reviewed strategies for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, as the party aims to broaden its political presence in the neighbouring state.