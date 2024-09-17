Delhi CM-designate Atishi likely to get 'Z' category security

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is likely to accord 'Z' category security cover to Chief Minister-designate Atishi who staked claim to form a new government after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post, officials said.

According to an official, police will also review the security of outgoing chief minister Kejriwal since he has submitted his resignation.

Currently, Kejriwal enjoys 'Z-plus' security cover under which a protectee is provided around 40 personnel in shifts.

Talking about the security of the CM-designate, the official said that a decision on her security cover will be taken in the next few days.

He said that according to the protocol, Delhi's chief minister is entitled to 'Z' category security cover.

Delhi Police deploys around 22 personnel in shifts in security of 'Z' category protectee.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party chose Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister replacing Arvind Kejriwal who resigned from the post.

She would be the third woman chief minister of Delhi.