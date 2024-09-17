Delhi govt to hold classes for open school students at 74 centres from today

NEW DELHI: Delhi government is all set to commence the classes for the students of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the academic session 2024-25. The government had officially opened 74 open schooling institutes (NIOS study centres) across the national capital.

These study centres are for those students who for various socio-economic reasons have been unable to keep up with their counterparts in government schools.

The heads of schools of the designated centres and the mapped schools are instructed to coordinate with each other to ensure a smooth start of the classes with effect from September 17.

The heads of the mapped schools are also directed to inform all the students registered with NIOS about the commencement of classes by using mass facilities and by making phone calls to individual students immediately. The head of all designated centres will adhere to the guidelines issued by the NIOS project head.

The circular issued by the Directorate of Education on Saturday stated, “They are their own students- from our own schools and after clearing class X through NIOS, they are supposed to return to the mainstream government schools.”

“Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to provide them (with)quality education and a good academic environment so that they do not drop out of the schooling system and they can pass class X and join their parent government school with the choice of their stream in class XI. It is with this mission that the NIOS branch entrusts these students to the heads of schools where NIOS study centres have been set up,” it further stated.