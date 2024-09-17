Delhi police arrest three for smuggling stolen phones

NEW DELHI: Police arrested three men for allegedly smuggling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh, officials on Monday said.

Police said that with their arrest, 10 theft cases registered in Delhi were cracked, and 60 high-end mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Morjen Hossain (35), Mithu Sekh (28), and Mohammad Asik (26), police said. They also said investigations revealed that stolen mobile phones were being smuggled out of India to countries like Bangladesh, where these mobile phones were sold in the grey market.

Hossain and Mithu Sekh allegedly revealed that they purchased stolen mobile phones from their associates named Rihaan and Sakir from Seemapuri and further supplied these stolen mobile phones to their associate named Masoom in West Bengal, police said.

“These stolen mobile phones are further sold in Bangladesh. Accused Mohammad Asik had come to take the delivery of these phones,” he said.