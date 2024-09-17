Protests rock Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University following student’s suicide

NEW DELHI: Following the alleged suicide by a first-year MBA student of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University over “expulsion” from the college, hundreds of students protested on Monday at the varsity campus, demanding the resignation of Rakesh Kumar, the university registrar.

Gautam Kumar, a native of Vaishali in Bihar, and enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi, jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday.

According to students, he was expelled for allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in his hostel room along with five other students.

As per the expulsion order, the deceased, along with four others, were prohibited from entering the hostel premises and directed to vacate their rooms by 2 p.m. on September 15.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, holding a sit-in to demand justice for the deceased.

They carried posters reading “Justice for Gautam” and “Don’t Let the Suicide Note Disappear” and chanted slogans calling for accountability from the university.

According to students, he was distressed after being expelled following a birthday party celebration in the hostel.

Protesters demanded Rakesh Kumar’s resignation, accusing him of expelling the students without conducting a proper investigation.

Meanwhile, IP University registrar Kamal Pathak told PTI that the university administration has “relieved” hostel warden Rakesh Kumar of his duties.

Police teams were stationed outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office and university officials were seen attempting to de-escalate the situation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(With PTI inputs)