Railway nurses write to NTF; Demand work parity, adequate security

NEW DELHI: To apprise the top court about their working conditions and safety issues, Railway nurses have urged the National Task Force (NTF) for a meeting to discuss these points.

“The shortage of nurses in railway hospitals is hampering health service and its qualities. It also causes stress on the working profile of railway nurses and many times violence on healthcare workers,” the Association of Railway Nurses of India stated in a letter written to the Supreme Court appointed panel.

The association highlighted the increased number of night shifts compared to other central hospitals which risks the safety of the nurses working in Railway hospitals.

“Apart from regular night shifts, nurses do mandatory 14 night duties in a month to accommodate the non medical railway staff’s roaster of 21 days. This roster system in railways has been resulting in mental trauma and physical tiredness. There is a need to reduce night duties at par with other central government hospitals,” the association said.

“To recognize our services ARNI requests to rectify disparities of Railway Nurses working (duty) hours with their counterparts in central government hospitals. We highly appreciate bringing parity for the railway nurses which will also helpful in prevention of gender based safety issues at the workplace,” the Railway nurses urged the NTF.