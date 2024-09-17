To pay pending legal fees, three turn into robbers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three men, who had incurred huge legal bills in pleading their previous cases in the court, decided to mint easy money by robbing people and subsequently robbed and shot back-to-back two people in the city, an official said on Monday.

The police have arrested two of the three accused while one is still at large. DCP (North) MK Meena said information was received on September 14 that three persons who were riding on a motorcycle had opened fire upon one person to kill him. The victim sustained a gunshot injury on his right ear.

“A raid was conducted, and the accused persons, identified as Shyam Yadav (19) and a minor (17), were apprehended from near Dargah, Wazirabad,” the DCP said.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that as they had incurred huge legal bills in pleading their previous cases in court, they planned to loot or extort money.

“They fired upon the victim (Naresh) on September 14 during night hours, who was standing on the roadside near Balakram Hospital, Timarpur,” the DCP said.

The accused persons also revealed that just after firing, they stole two mobile phones from the car when its owner was easing himself on the roadside, and he did not resist stealing his mobile phones as they (the accused) had also shown him the weapon.The third accused, identified as TT bhai, is still absconding.