Unravelling chronic migraine in teenagers

Does your teenage son or daughter often complain of persistent, throbbing headaches? Parents might easily attribute these headaches to stress, exhaustion, or lack of sleep. However, while migraines are often thought of as an adult condition, recent studies reveal an alarming rise in chronic migraines among teenagers.

A study published in The Indian Journal of Pediatrics found that 57.5% of 2,235 adolescents experienced recurrent headaches in the past year. It is estimated that 2% of adolescents have chronic migraines (CM), which is more common in girls than boys.

Homeopathy may offer a safe and natural approach to treating chronic migraines, focusing on understanding and addressing the root cause of the problem rather than merely suppressing symptoms. This holistic system of medicine tailors treatment to each individual, ensuring long-lasting relief while improving overall well-being. We explore five root causes of chronic migraines in teenagers and how homeopathy can help alleviate them.

What is chronic migraine?

Migraines are recurring episodes of throbbing/pulsating headaches that are intense. Appearing usually on one side of the head, these headaches can last from hours to even days, causing severe discomfort and hindering day to day activities. Migraines also present other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, sound and cause visual disturbances.

These types of migraines usually occur during adolescence and peaks during the 30s. Among teenagers, experiencing chronic migraines can disrupt their physical well-being and also their academic, social, and emotional life. Therefore, it is important for parents to get their children screened and adopt a holistic approach to mitigate the disorder, ensuring a better quality of life.