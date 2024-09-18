Delhi HC grants bail to businessmen in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall, two businessmen embroiled in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna presided over the hearing, stating “Bail granted,” providing relief to the accused.

The case revolves around irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, as alleged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Authorities claim that undue advantages were extended to certain liquor license holders, leading to significant financial mismanagement. The policy, which was implemented by the Delhi government in November 2021, was scrapped in September 2022 following allegations of widespread corruption.

Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was arrested on November 29, 2022, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the CBI, Arora is closely associated with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and both were allegedly involved in managing and diverting illicit funds collected from liquor licensees. Sisodia, who was overseeing the excise department at the time, has also been under investigation for his role in the scandal.

Amandeep Singh Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, was arrested in March of last year.

The ED alleges that Dhall played a crucial role in the formulation of the controversial liquor policy and was instrumental in facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a network referred to as the “South Group,” an alleged cartel of businessmen and politicians.

Case against Amit Arora

Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was arrested on November 29, 2022, under the PMLA. According to the CBI, Arora is closely associated with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and both were allegedly involved in managing and diverting illicit funds collected from liquor licensees.