Delhi Medical Council takes cognizance of suicide at MAMC, forms panel

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognizance of the recent death by suicide of a PG trainee at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has formed a fact finding committee to ascertain the living and working conditions of the doctors at the institute.

The development has come after the reputed medical college reported two incidents of suicide among its students in the last couple of months.

The DMC, in its order, noted a deep concern about rising incidents of suicides in various medical institutions.

“Delhi Medical Council has taken suo moto cognizance of recent suicide by PG Resident of Maulana Azad Medical Council. It noted with concern that the incidences of suicide by medical students and doctors are increasing in various medical institutions...in this regard a Fact Finding Committee is constituted to look into the matter. They will look specifically into these incidences and also the overall conditions in medical institutions,” the order read.

Dr Girish Tyagi, registrar of the medical body, who is also part of the fact finding committee said the spate of recent suicides are deeply disturbing and calls for an institutional address to the unresolved issues of the medical students.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)