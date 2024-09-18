Four dead, 14 injured as house collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: At least four people were killed while 14 others sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Wednesday morning, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The deceased were identified as Aman (12), Mukim (25), Mujib (18) and Mohsin (26), all natives of Khatanagar village, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Except for Aman, all the three were into making ladies' slippers.

According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, the department received a call at 9.12 am regarding the collapsing of a house at Prashad Nagar, Karol Bagh following which five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Parallely, the fire department was also intimated following which it dispatched five fire tenders-cum-rescue vehicles to the spot where the firemen found out that it was some portion of a five-storey old building that had collapsed and several people were trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was initiated immediately.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the ill-fated building of 25 square yards comes under the limits of Prasad Nagar police station.

"We rescued 18 people from under the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Four among them were brought dead," the DCP said, adding that the local police along with other agencies carried out the rescue operation which lasted till 5.30 pm.

The rescue agencies which include teams of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cleared the debris manually to find people who were trapped under the rubble.