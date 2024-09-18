Kejriwal’s pick Atishi in hot seat

NEW DELHI: With Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal stepping down and handing over the baton to Atishi, the feeling in AAP is that the Opposition can no longer target the party over corruption as the CM-designate Atishi is taint-free.
AAP’s image has taken a beating in recent times after several of its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested in corruption cases.“Giving a woman the chance to lead the city in governance sets an example for all,” said a senior AAP leader.
The ruling party was also on the defensive after a controversy involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal erupted. Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted inside the CM’s house and that the party leaders supported the attacker instead of standing with her. Opposition leaders also accused the ruling party of having an anti-woman mindset.
The biggest gainer from Kejriwal’s resignation would be the party, said senior AAP leaders. A host of AAP leaders are facing corruption charges and have been arrested by the ED and CBI. “We have continuously faced a barrage of criticism over corruption charges.
In such a situation, Atishi’s elevation as the CM will help the party rebuild its image. No case of corruption has been made out against her while she has been holding over a dozen major portfolios in the Delhi cabinet,” said an AAP leader.
Senior party leaders said in the next few months, the BJP would do its best to block pro-poor facilities being extended by the government. “It will try to stop free electricity,” said an AAP leader. “It may also try to ruin schools and hospitals.
It will try to stop free medicines. It will try to stop the work of cleaning drains and sewers. It is Atishi’s responsibility to protect the people of Delhi against the BJP terror. The party has full faith that she will fulfill her responsibilities very well,” a senior AAP leader said.
Elated at being selected as the CM, Atishi said the people, their representatives and she will work with only one objective to make the city more livable. Her assertion for the collective work is clearly aimed at the elections due early next year.
“As long as I am handling this big responsibility, I will have only one goal: protecting the people of the city. I know that the BJP will conspire through its LG to stop free electricity and free medicines in hospitals,” she said.
QUICK BITES
Atishi, Delhi’s 3rd woman CM
Delhi is set to get its third woman CM, after Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj. Dikshit was Delhi’s longest-serving CM from 1998 to 2013, while Swaraj’s tenure lasted 52 days in 1998.
Current portfolios
Atishi currently holds the most number of portfolios in the Cabinet, which include Finance, Water, Education, Public Works, Power, Revenue, Planning, Services, Law and Vigilance
New schemes, projects
Launch of projects and schemes such as mohalla clinics and premium buses, inauguration of hospitals, schools and flyovers, and new initiatives could materialise in coming weeks.