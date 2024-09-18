Kejriwal’s pick Atishi in hot seat

NEW DELHI: With Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal stepping down and handing over the baton to Atishi, the feeling in AAP is that the Opposition can no longer target the party over corruption as the CM-designate Atishi is taint-free.

AAP’s image has taken a beating in recent times after several of its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested in corruption cases.“Giving a woman the chance to lead the city in governance sets an example for all,” said a senior AAP leader.

The ruling party was also on the defensive after a controversy involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal erupted. Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted inside the CM’s house and that the party leaders supported the attacker instead of standing with her. Opposition leaders also accused the ruling party of having an anti-woman mindset.

The biggest gainer from Kejriwal’s resignation would be the party, said senior AAP leaders. A host of AAP leaders are facing corruption charges and have been arrested by the ED and CBI. “We have continuously faced a barrage of criticism over corruption charges.

In such a situation, Atishi’s elevation as the CM will help the party rebuild its image. No case of corruption has been made out against her while she has been holding over a dozen major portfolios in the Delhi cabinet,” said an AAP leader.