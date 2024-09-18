Neither dead nor alive: Delhi villages rue apathy

NEW DELHI: The national capital, an amalgam of various cultures, ethnicities, and social classes, can be demographically divided into four zones.

One is the posh Lutyens zone, housing the VVIPs. The second is societies where upper and middle-class income group people live, resettlement colonies where migrant workers dwell, and villages falling under the last category.

In the political discourse, the problems of the top three groups get due recognition. Reasons—influence, vote bank and population. However, villagers, arguably the city’s oldest inhabitants, receive cursory attention.

Delhi has more than 360 underdeveloped villages. According to locals, the Lal Dora (Red Line) confines them in cramped and unhealthy pockets. This has reduced them to living in inhuman conditions, lacking basic civic services such as water, power, healthcare, and good education.

What is even more alarming is that these villages are not under any ward or rural panchayat, which leaves the fate of the villagers in a pitiful state.

Notably, on August 23, the Delhi government instructed the officers concerned to expedite the ongoing development work in the city’s villages, stressing the importance of adhering to the set timeframe.