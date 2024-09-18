Row in Delhi University over BR Ambedkar statue removal

NEW DELHI: A row erupted at Delhi University following the removal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue from the main entrance of the varsity’s North Campus.

The statue was allegedly removed by the local authorities, a day after it was installed by outgoing Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Tushar Dedha. An event was held at the final day of tenure of ABVP-led student union, which was also attended by Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councillor Rekha Amarnath.

The ABVP-led DUSU has submitted a memorandum to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding the reinstallation of the statue of Ambedkar and the construction of a Constitution Park on campus.

In a statement, the student union claimed that the removal of Ambedkar’s statue outside the DUSU office hurt the sentiments of the student community. A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and DUSU submitted the memorandum, demanding the installation of Ambedkar’s statue at the Law Centre in the Faculty of Law, as well as the construction of a Constitution park.

The delegation included DUSU President Tushar Dedha, DUSU Secretary Aparajita, DUSU Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla, Campus Law Centre Student Union President Akash Soni, ABVP Campus Law Centre Unit President Aditya Tomar, and others.

“The Vidyarthi Parishad observes Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 as ‘Social Harmony Day’ every year and undertakes various efforts to promote social harmony across all sectors of society.

“It is unfortunate and hurtful to the student community that the Delhi government removed the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, which had been installed by DUSU under ABVP’s leadership.

“We demand the immediate reinstallation of the statue at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University and the construction of a Constitution park,” ABVP Delhi Secretary Harsh Atri said. The student body claimed that the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University has given positive assurances in response to ABVP and DUSU’s demands.

(With PTI inputs)