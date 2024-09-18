Two drown in Yamuna river during Ganpati immersion ritual

NEW DELHI: Two men drowned while immersing Lord Ganesha's idol in Yamuna river, an official said on Wednesday. Their bodies are yet to be retrieved.

The drowned persons were identified as Vishal (21), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Tushar (18), a resident of Janpath, Delhi. The two were cousins.

DCP (South-East) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call regarding the drowning of two boys in Yamuna was initially received at Mayur Vihar police station which comes under the East District of the police.

However, as the incident came under the limits of Sunlight Colony police station, the South-East district police responded.

The boys, Vishal and Tushar, had come for Ganesh Visarjan with four other boys namely Ashok, Sumit, Divyansh, and Krish, through a passage near Crown Plaza.

"At the time of Visarjan, the four boys (Vishal, Tushar, Divyansh, and Krish) entered into Yamuna River for Visarjan, and two among them, Vishal and Tushar, drowned," the DCP said.

Efforts to trace the boys have been taken since late Tuesday, he said.

"The Divers, boats, fire brigade, and NDRF teams were called to the spot, and a rescue operation is going on. However, due to excess water in Yamuna, there is no clue so far," the officer said.

The 21-year-old Vishal used to drive a Rapido bike. In his family, there are two brothers and one sister and his father Bobby is doing a job in NDMC at Khan Market.

His cousin Tushar was working a private job at CPWD. He has one elder sister and his father Mukesh is doing the job of housekeeping.