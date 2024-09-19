Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his two sons in land-for-jobs scandal

NEW DELHI: In the land-for-job scam case, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday summoned former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad along with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The court directed all three to appear before it on October 7.

Presiding Judge Vishal Gogne issued the summons after reviewing the evidence, noting that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as Railway Minister, was in a position of power capable of influencing public employment decisions.

“There is sufficient material to gather use of proceeds of crime,” suggesting a prima facie case against the former minister,” the judge remarked.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s younger son, has already been named in the case, while Tej Pratap Yadav, his eldest son, has not yet been formally accused. However, the court noted that the “possibility of Tej Pratap Yadav being implicated cannot be ruled out”.

The case centres around allegations that appointments to the Indian Railways were made in exchange for land transfers to Lalu Prasad’s family. The transactions allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu held the portfolio of Railways.