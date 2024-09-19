Delhi HC expands PMLA to foreign offences with cross-border ties

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has recently held that offences committed under foreign laws can be treated as predicate offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) if they have cross-border implications, specifically when proceeds of the crime have moved to India.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while interpreting key provisions of the PMLA and its 2013 amendments, emphasised that crimes committed abroad can be prosecuted in India under the PMLA if they correspond to the offences listed under Part C of the Act and involve financial proceeds crossing into Indian jurisdiction.

The case came to the court’s attention when three men, Adnan Nisar, Shivang Malkoti, and Vishal Moral, were granted bail after an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The probe agency had acted on a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request from the US Department of Justice, alleging that Moral, an Indian national, was involved in laundering approximately USD 5,27,615 worth of cryptocurrency stolen from a US resident’s Ledger Hardware Wallet.

The court scrutinised various provisions of the PMLA, concluding that a foreign offence that leads to proceeds of crime in India can activate prosecution under the PMLA, irrespective of the trial proceedings in the foreign nation. In this case, while the crime originated in the US, the flow of illegal funds into India allowed the ED to investigate under Indian law.

Justice Mahajan noted that a foreign predicate offence must correspond to one listed in the PMLA schedule. However, the court found insufficient evidence to definitively link the US offence to a PMLA-scheduled crime. Despite this gap, the court agreed with the ED that foreign investigations empower Indian authorities to act, including making arrests and seizing assets under the PMLA.