Delhi HC issues contempt notice to MCD, DCF for ignoring orders on trees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the North-West district for failing to act on long-standing judicial orders regarding the de-concretisation of trees.

Issuing a formal notice of contempt, the court demanded replies from the MCD Commissioner and DCF within one week. Both officials were directed to appear via video conference for the next hearing scheduled on September 20.

The court also ordered immediate restoration efforts for the damaged tree and instructed a survey of the surrounding area to ensure other trees are properly cared for.

The court was hearing a contempt petition that highlighted the neglect of a 60-year-old Peepal tree in Old Rajinder Nagar, which, despite orders, was left encased in concrete.

The petitioners alleged that no inspection had been conducted by the Forest Department, while MCD’s Horticulture Department personnel continuously pruned the tree.

The court also issued a contempt notice to the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) for failing to de-concretize trees in the Delhi High Court and district courts, despite a 2023 directive requiring such action within 48 hours.

What HC said in its previous order

The High Court had previously ruled that no permissions would be granted by city authorities for the felling of trees to facilitate construction projects. Further, it mandated that any permits for tree felling under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, be uploaded within 48 hours to ensure transparency in the city’s efforts to protect its green cover.