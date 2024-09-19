Delhi Transport Corporation to train drivers to restart buses after breakdowns

NEW DELHI: In response to the frequent traffic jams caused by bus breakdowns, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has launched a new training initiative for its drivers. The program equips them with tools and techniques to quickly move dysfunctional buses off the road without relying on cranes, ensuring smoother traffic flow during breakdowns.

The move comes after Delhi Traffic Police recently wrote a letter to the DTC regarding the traffic jams due to breakdown buses.

DTC buses have long been notorious for causing traffic snarls across Delhi. “During breakdown, the wheels of buses get jammed. Many times, even cranes can’t move the buses. If a bus from the Kalyanpuri depot stalls on Dwarka, the mechanic has to travel from the depot which may take him a couple of hours to reach. Besides, calling a crane also takes a lot of time. During this period, traffic comes to a standstill, creating further congestion,” a DTC official said.

The official added that on an average, the department receives over 80 calls of bus breakdowns, with most cases being buses that simply wouldn’t start

Officials also said that the drivers will be provided with the necessary tools for repairs and maintenance, with depot managers confirming the availability of these tools.