Free services will stop if BJP forms govt: AAP

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday, said that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, all free government schemes, including free electricity and education, will be stopped. The saffron party soon hit back and said that the AAP leader was “misleading” people.

“The Kejriwal-led AAP government has been providing free education, electricity, medicines through mohalla clinics, among other things, to the residents of Delhi. If Kejriwal is not there, all these facilities will be stopped by the BJP,” Singh said at a press conference here.

“They (BJP) insult the people of Delhi by calling these things freebies. They say free facilities should not be provided to people,” he said, adding that it is for the people to decide the future of the city. Singh also accused the BJP of getting Kejriwal and other AAP leaders jailed and trying to break the party with false corruption charges.

“What the BJP has been doing with Kejriwal for the last two years is publicly visible. They got Kejriwal, his education minister and health minister jailed. They tried to defame him with false corruption charges and break the party,” he said.

Reacting to Singh’s claims, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said only a few months ago, L-G VK Saxena said the free services, including electricity, water and ration, will continue.

Kejriwal to vacate CM residence: AAP

At the press conference, Singh also revealed that the outgoing CM, Kejriwal, will give up all government facilities and move out of his official residence in 15 days.

“He has old parents, his wife, and his children. We are all worried about their safety. We tried to explain to him that his security was at risk. Still, he has decided to move out,” he said.

While Singh had said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in a week, AAP later clarified that the outgoing CM and his family would do so in 15 days.

The AAP, in a post on X, said, “Setting an example of honesty and sacrifice, Arvind Kejriwal will leave the CM residence and also give up the government security.” A search is on for suitable accommodation for Kejriwal and his family, as per Singh.Kejriwal on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Delhi chief minister’s post and his successor Atishi staked claim to form a new government.