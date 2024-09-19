Vice-president Dhankhar urges caution against anti-national forces

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday cautioned against associating with those harbouring sinister designs against India, highlighting the existential challenges posed by forces inimical to the nation.

“We cannot fraternise with those whose positioning is established as being inimical to Bharat. They are perniciously aspiring to offer existential challenges to Bharat,” he said while addressing a conclave of Sansad TV here.

Expressing concern about how certain individuals, both within and outside the country, seek to undermine India’s institutions and national growth, he remarked: “Can we have accolades for one who is maligning in and outside the country? Our sacred institutions are being run down, affecting our growth. Can we overlook it? I, for one, will never do injustice to young boys and girls.”

At the inaugural session of the Sansad TV Conclave, Dhankhar emphasised the critical role of the media in shaping national discourse, stressing the need to move away from an individual-centric approach in journalism and focus more on institutions and national growth.

“We have to address issues not with individuals on the radar. How can we have an individual-centric approach? Our sacred institutions must not be maligned,” he emphasised.

Reiterating the vital role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, Dhankhar voiced concerns about the rising trend of excessive criticism, stating: “We have become chronic critics. Such persistent criticism as a matter of policy is antithetical to democratic values."

Emphasising that the media should focus more on positive developmental stories from different parts of the country, the vice-president remarked: “We need to revisit our thoughts. Development is not the agenda of our news. Development is not on the radar. We need to revisit our agenda.”

Stressing the importance of safeguarding the nation’s image on the global stage, he added: “We cannot have a wrong picture of Bharat painted outside in particular. Every Indian, every Bharatiya who goes outside this country is an ambassador of this nation. He has to have nothing in his heart except 100% commitment for the nation, nationalism.”

Highlighting the importance of each democratic institution operating within its defined Constitutional boundaries, Dhankhar underscored that the Constitution has clearly defined the role of every institution, and each must perform optimally within its respective domain.