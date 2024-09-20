Extraction at Point Zero

Ripped jeans, belts, doorknobs, plastic toys, bindi packets, tea strainers, incense sticks, and even almond milk—who makes them? Whose hands toil, whose eyesight dims crafting these everyday objects that surround us? Who sews the buttons on shirts, packs the namkeen into packets, or places each bindi on a paper card, then covers it with cellophane? And how much do they get paid for this backbreaking labour?

Jana Natya Manch’s new play Kabhi Na Khatam Hota Kaam raises these urgent questions aloud, singing, “Puccho! Puccho! Puccho! Cheezein ye kisne banayi, kisne kitni keemat paayi? (Ask! Ask! Ask! Who made these things, and what price did each of them get?)” The play emphasises that it is women, particularly working-class women, on whose bodies and cheap labour the empire of capitalism is built. A recent event at Studio Safdar brought these issues to the fore through a performance of the play followed by a book discussion.

The play was paired with a discussion of Neha Dixit’s book, The Many Lives of Syeda X, highlighting the struggles women face between the domestic and public spheres in pursuit of a dignified livelihood. While the play reflected the breathless grind of underpaid women’s work, Dixit’s book added depth through the subjectivity of the character of Syeda, a woman whose multiple identities encapsulate the realities many people live.

Not about labels

Syeda is not just a woman; she is a migrant worker, a Muslim forced to flee Uttar Pradesh after the Babri Masjid demolition, a mother, and a poor working-class labourer juggling multiple jobs. Dixit says: “We live in times where no single job pays enough to survive, so people are doing two, three jobs at any given point. Take app delivery workers; they might clean cars in the morning and deliver food in the afternoon.”