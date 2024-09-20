Five ministers to take oath with Atishi on Sept 21

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will be sworn in on September 21. Mukesh Ahlawat, MLA from Sultanpur Majra, is the new face in the cabinet.

The AAP has announced it will retain four ministers—Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain. The CM and her cabinet colleagues will take oath on the same day.

The new CM will prove her majority in the Assembly whose session has been called on September 26-27.

The Delhi cabinet can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the CM. The AAP has so far named six ministers.

Ahlawat, who belongs to the Dalit community, is a first-time MLA. He will fill the vacancy left by Raaj Kumar Anand, who quit the AAP in April and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2020 elections, Ahlawat defeated BJP’s Ram Chander Chawriya by 48,042 votes.