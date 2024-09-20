INTERVIEW | Govt cannot treat education as a source of income: Aishe Ghosh

The left-wing student organisations, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), have come together for the first time to jointly contest the DUSU polls slated for September 27. Former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who had been a student at Delhi University too, and is currently the secretary of the SFI, in an interview with Ifrah Mufti, shares what left politics and the alliance could mean for the DU.

You have been a student of both Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and have been a part of DUSU and JNUSU. What are the differences between the two student unions?

I was a student at Daulat Ram College from 2013-2016, after which I went ahead to join JNU. The stark difference that I found was that DU was not student-friendly. Nobody would be around to welcome you. The student organisations were very much there but I as a newcomer to the DU felt lost. But at the same time, when I joined the JNU, I was welcomed. Another major difference between JNUSU and DUSU is that the former organisation is usually seen on the roads and streets but the latter is usually seen in the SUVs.

There has been a left culture of politics in JNU for the longest time. Do you think that a similar culture can shape up in DU and bring a change?

It depends on how you define the left culture. If the left culture believes that the toxic culture of money and muscle politics needs to be replaced in order to bring meaningful reforms, especially for students, then I can confidently say that the left politics can definitely bring a change in the University. For example, we have been constantly talking about having metro passes for students and we tell the students that when the Hyderabad University students can have metro passes then why not DU?