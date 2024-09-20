L-G Saxena inspects West Delhi, flags civic issues

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited areas in West Delhi and highlighted the abysmal living conditions of people there, describing them as “worse than hell”.

After an inspection of areas such as Mundka, Nangloi, Firni Road and Rohtak Road, Saxena urged Chief Minister-designate Atishi to pay immediate attention to the struggles the residents have been trying to share for years.

“Roads submerged in sewer water and two-foot deep potholes, drains filled with silt overflowing due to lack of cleaning for years. Due to government neglect and the associated administrative apathy, lakhs of people in West Delhi are forced to live a life worse than hell.

The area is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, leaving the community — particularly vulnerable groups such as daily-wage workers, street vendors, women, children, and the elderly — in a state of despair,” Saxena said in an X post in Hindi.

“Vehicles, including buses and two-wheelers, are facing severe difficulties even to travel some distance. As a result of years of neglect, the industrial areas in the vicinity have turned into dumping grounds for municipal waste and dangerous water-filled pits,” he alleged.

The L-G said people in the area have been expressing their suffering and anger on social media for the past several years. “Following repeated requests from residents and civil organisations, the MP and councillor, who inspected the area on Wednesday, asked officials of the departments concerned to provide immediate relief,” he said.

Saxena claimed that he had drawn attention of the Chief Minister to the dire condition of the people several times before, especially after visiting Sangam Vihar, Kalandar Colony, Kiradi and Burari.

“The failure of public works, irrigation and flood control departments, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is unforgivable. I once again draw the attention of the Chief Minister-designate to this and request her to pay immediate attention to this,” he added.