Man arrested in Delhi for cheating 50 women on marriage pretext

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man who duped more than 50 women on the pretext of marriage and even married a few of them after posing as a senior government official was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mukeem Ayyub Khan, only targeted Muslim women through different matrimonial websites. All of his victims were high-profile Muslim women and even included a Judicial Officer.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime) SK Sain said they had received secret information about Mukeem, the Crime Branch started gathering information about him who was on the radar of police from multiple states for duping several women on the pretext of marriage.

“A police team was formed which raided multiple hideouts of the accused but he kept evading his arrest by constantly changing his location,” the DCP said, adding they received a crucial tip-off about Mukeem coming from Gujarat to Delhi and subsequently caught him near Nizammudin Railway Station.

Mukeem told cops that he used to target high-profile muslim unmarried, widow and divorced women for marriage by posing as a government official. After fixing the target, he used to share his mobile number with such women and engaged them in fascinating talks.

During such conversations, he used to tell a fabricated story that he is a government servant and suffering from family issues due to the death of his wife and being unable to take care of his only daughter. He also used to share the picture of his wife and daughter with such women.

“To win the trust of these women he used to meet their families to talk about marriage, to fix the date of marriage etc. Once these gullible ladies trusted him, he used to cheat them by extracting money in the name of booking a resort, marriage hall or hotel for the marriage,” the officer said.

Using this modus operandi, the accused Mukeem cheated multiple women across the country and majority of them were divorcees, widow women as it was easy for him to gain their trust through fake empathy and enthralled sweet talks.

Further interrogation revealed that Mukeem got married in 2014 and has three children.