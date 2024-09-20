MCD panel poll: AAP, BJP nominees file papers

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday received nominations for election to its standing committee. One candidate each from the AAP and the BJP filed their nominations to fill a single vacancy in the 18-member body.

The election to fill the vacancy will be held in the General House Meeting of the MCD on September 26. The vacancy arose following Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s resignation after she was elected to Parliament.

The BJP put forward Sunder Singh, a councillor from Ward No 158 (Bhati), while the AAP has nominated Nirmala Kumari, councillor from Ward No 112 (Sainik Enclave). Following the election, the process for electing the standing committee’s chairperson and vice-chairperson is expected to begin in October.

The standing committee plays a critical role in shaping the MCD’s operations, such as managing funds and supervising key development projects. The panel recently saw the BJP expand its foothold by winning seven seats in the ward committee elections.

Of the 12 members appointed from the ward committees, seven belong to the BJP. The six remaining members are elected directly by the house. In the previous standing committee election in 2022, the BJP and AAP each won three of the six seats.

Crucial role in MCD ops

The standing committee plays a critical role in shaping the MCD’s operations, such as managing funds and supervising key development projects. The 18-member panel wields considerable power, holding the authority to approve projects with a budget outlay exceeding `5 crore.