AAP-led govt won’t be able to stop Ayushman Bharat implementation: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: The extended Ayushman Bharat Yojna for septuagenarian and above will be available for the Delhi residents, claimed BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday.

Delhi and West Bengal are among the states where the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojna is not implemented. Instead, the city government runs its own insurance scheme—Delhi Aarogya Kosh—on similar lines.

However, according to Tiwari, the scheme has been designed in a way that it will not require the approval of the state government. “The Delhi government will not be able to stop the senior citizens from receiving the benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. It will be implamented here as well,” the MP from North-East parliamentary seat claimed.

The statement from Tiwari came after on the launch and inauguration of a state-of-the-art Aorta Centre at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. Recently, the insurance cover under the central scheme has been extended to the senior citizens making them avail free of cost treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh at private hospitals.