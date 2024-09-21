Atishi to take oath today in low-key ceremony

‘Power hike’

On Friday, the AAP alleged that the BJP would try to increase the power tariff in Delhi through the L-G.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government’s electricity model was the “costliest with long outages”.

“What we see in Uttar Pradesh, we might have to see in Delhi if you do not choose Kejriwal. This is important as only he can give free electricity 24x7. I will protect the people of Delhi during the next four months as the BJP might try to increase power tariffs in the national capital,” she said at a press conference.

Atishi also claimed the UP government had increased electricity connection rates by 250 per cent.

Sharing the data of electricity bill rates for more than 400 units in Delhi and BJP-ruled states across the country, Atishi stated that the bill for 400 units of electricity in Delhi is Rs 980. In Gujarat, Ahmedabad, the bill for 400 units comes to Rs 2,044. In Gurugram, Haryana, the bill for 400 units comes to Rs 2,300. In UP, it comes to Rs 2,900, in Madhya Pradesh, it comes to Rs 3,800, and in Maharashtra, it comes to Rs 4,460.

“In many states where the BJP is in power, the bill for 400 units of electricity is four times more than in Delhi. That means long power cuts and the most expensive electricity is the BJP model,” said the Delhi government minister.